$5 Million Funding Boosts Zuleika Gold’s Exploration Efforts

Zuleika Gold Limited ( (AU:ZAG) ) has shared an update.

Zuleika Gold Limited has secured $5 million in funding to enhance its exploration programs and strengthen its working capital. This funding, which includes $2 million from the conversion of existing options by its largest shareholder, Yandal Investments, and a $3 million loan from Auracle Group, will enable the company to accelerate exploration and development activities at its Zuleika and Credo Well gold projects. The funding reflects strong support from major stakeholders and positions Zuleika for growth in one of Australia’s most productive gold belts.

Zuleika Gold Limited is an Australian gold exploration company focused on developing high-grade gold projects in the Kalgoorlie region of Western Australia, particularly in the world-class Zuleika Shear. The company is dedicated to generating shareholder value through disciplined exploration, resource growth, and responsible project development.

