4SC AG Announces Capital Restructuring and Delisting Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

4SC AG ( (DE:VSC) ) has shared an announcement.

4SC AG has announced a strategic financial restructuring plan involving a capital reduction to zero followed by a cash capital increase, which will result in the delisting of the company from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. This move is aimed at covering losses and exploring strategic realignment opportunities, potentially utilizing existing tax loss carryforwards. Major shareholders have committed to the full subscription of the new shares, and the plan awaits approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. The capital measures are contingent on a binding ruling from tax authorities to ensure tax loss carryforwards remain unaffected.

More about 4SC AG

4SC AG is a company based in Planegg-Martinsried, Germany, previously involved in the development and commercialization of drug candidates. The company was listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and focused on the pharmaceutical industry, although it has recently discontinued its last remaining drug candidate, Resminostat.

Average Trading Volume: 5,344

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €10.3M

Find detailed analytics on VSC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue