4GLOBAL Secures New Agreements for Peruvian Infrastructure Project

4GLOBAL has entered into new agreements with Mace Limited and Mace Consultancy (Peru) S.A.C to continue its role in a joint venture for the Peruvian government’s national infrastructure plan. These agreements, valued at approximately £772k, cover Phases 4 and 5 of the project, maintaining the same commercial terms as previous contracts. The transaction is considered a related party transaction due to Davendra Dabasia’s past role on the 4GLOBAL board, but it has been deemed fair and reasonable by independent directors after consultation with SPARK Advisory Partners Limited.

4GLOBAL is a leading provider of data and technology solutions for sports, fitness, and wellness organizations, enabling them to optimize operational and investment decisions. The company operates the largest sport participation and facility database globally, with over 4 billion data points, and offers insights through its DataHub, GPS updates, and wearable devices. 4GLOBAL serves both public and private sectors, including governments, sporting bodies, and fitness operators, with key markets in North America, the Middle East, and Europe. Founded in 2002 and listed on AIM in 2021, it is headquartered in London with offices in Miami and Istanbul.

YTD Price Performance: -46.24%

Average Trading Volume: 13,184

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £6.59M

