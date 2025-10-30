4DMedical’s CT:VQ™ Gains FDA Clearance, Expands Global Reach

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

4DMedical Ltd ( (AU:4DX) ) has shared an update.

4DMedical Limited has achieved a major milestone with the FDA clearance of its CT:VQ™ technology, the first non-contrast, CT-based ventilation-perfusion imaging solution. This approval, coupled with immediate reimbursement confirmation from CMS, positions CT:VQ™ to potentially replace traditional nuclear VQ imaging, tapping into a billion-dollar market. The company has rapidly expanded its commercial footprint, with Stanford University adopting the technology and partnerships with AstraZeneca in Brazil and key contracts in Australia. These developments, alongside strong financial performance and strategic partnerships, underscore 4DMedical’s growing influence in the respiratory imaging sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:4DX) stock is a Hold with a A$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on 4DMedical Ltd stock, see the AU:4DX Stock Forecast page.

More about 4DMedical Ltd

4DMedical Limited is a global leader in respiratory imaging technology, focusing on innovative solutions for lung health. The company offers advanced imaging products like CT:VQ™, a non-contrast, CT-based ventilation-perfusion imaging technology, and has a significant market presence with strategic partnerships and contracts in the United States, Brazil, and Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 8,346,864

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$916.7M

See more data about 4DX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue