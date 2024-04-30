4DMedical Ltd Reports Strong Q3 Growth, Expands Reach

4DMedical Ltd (AU:4DX) has released an update.

4DMedical Ltd, an Australian respiratory imaging technology firm, reported a 54% increase in Q3 FY2024 operating revenue reaching $1.4m, and a year-to-date rise of 28% to $2.2m, while maintaining a strong cash balance of $41.7 million. The company is gaining ground with the commercialization of its XV Technology® across both Australia and the US, marked by growing numbers of site locations, scans, and a strategic collaboration with Philips. Furthermore, their participation in a significant burn pit research grant and the inclusion of non-invasive FDA-approved screening technologies in a recent US appropriations act showcase the company’s expanding influence in lung health diagnostics.

