4basebio PLC Completes Major Investment and Board Reshuffle

4basebio UK Societas (GB:4BB) has released an update.

4basebio PLC has successfully completed a strategic investment worth £40 million, involving Elevage Medical Technologies and M&G Investment Management Limited, with the issuance of new shares and a secondary sale. This investment increases Elevage and M&G’s stake to 29.9% of the company, which will now trade on AIM. The company also announced changes to its board of directors, welcoming new members from Elevage and 2Invest AG.

