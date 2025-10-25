3P Land Holdings Limited Releases Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

3P Land Holdings Limited ( (IN:3PLAND) ) has provided an update.

3P Land Holdings Limited has announced the unaudited financial results for the quarter and six months ending on September 30, 2025. The board meeting, which took place on October 25, 2025, recorded the standalone and consolidated financial results, indicating the company’s financial performance during this period. This announcement provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial health and operational performance, which are crucial for assessing its market positioning and future prospects.

More about 3P Land Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 2,609

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 745.7M INR

