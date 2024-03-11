3D Systems Corp. Executive Departs, Annual Report Delayed

3D Systems Corp. (DDD) just unveiled an announcement.

3D Systems Corporation announced the departure of Menno Ellis, Executive Vice President of Health Care Solutions, set for April 30, 2024, after his role was eliminated. Additionally, the company revealed delays in filing its Annual Report for the fiscal year 2023, missing the initial deadline and the 15-day extension. Despite the setback in financial reporting, 3D Systems does not expect any changes to the previously furnished fourth quarter and full-year financial results, and no restatements of past financial statements are anticipated. The company aims to file the report as soon as it is feasible.

