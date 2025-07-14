3D Medicines Inc. Strengthens Stability with Strategic Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

3D Medicines, Inc. ( (HK:1244) ) has issued an announcement.

3D Medicines Inc. has announced a strategic cooperation agreement with Qingdao Hainuo, aimed at resolving ongoing legal disputes and fostering future collaboration. The agreement, valued at RMB98.0 million, led to the withdrawal of civil proceedings and the discharge of a Preservation Order, thereby enhancing the company’s operational and financial stability.

More about 3D Medicines, Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 247,060

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.3B

See more data about 1244 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

