3D Medicines Inc. Announces Withdrawal of Legal Proceedings

The latest update is out from 3D Medicines, Inc. ( (HK:1244) ).

3D Medicines Inc., incorporated in the Cayman Islands, announced the withdrawal of civil proceedings initiated by Qingdao Hainuo against the company. The court approved the withdrawal, and Qingdao Hainuo will bear the associated fees of approximately RMB1.17 million. This development removes a potential legal hurdle for 3D Medicines, potentially stabilizing its market position and reassuring stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 280,082

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.53B

