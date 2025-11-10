3D Energi Limited Reports Progress on Essington-1 Gas Exploration Well

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

3D Oil Limited ( (AU:TDO) ) has provided an announcement.

3D Energi Limited has provided an operational update on its Essington-1 gas exploration well in the Otway Basin, Victoria. The well, which began drilling on November 1, 2025, is progressing smoothly and safely, with no incidents reported. The company holds a 20% equity interest in the project, with partners ConocoPhillips Australia and Korea National Oil Company holding 51% and 29% respectively. The successful drilling of this well could potentially enhance 3D Energi’s market position in the oil and gas industry.

3D Energi Limited is an oil and gas exploration company based in Melbourne, Victoria. The company focuses on high-impact projects in offshore Victoria and Western Australia.

