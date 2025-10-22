3D Energi Limited Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

3D Oil Limited ( (AU:TDO) ) has provided an announcement.

3D Energi Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically for Director Noel Newell. The changes involve the acquisition of fully paid ordinary shares both directly and indirectly, as well as the disposal of performance rights. This adjustment in shareholding reflects strategic financial decisions by the director, potentially impacting the company’s governance and shareholder structure.

More about 3D Oil Limited

Average Trading Volume: 493,876

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$43.98M

For a thorough assessment of TDO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue