3D Energi Gains Approval for Seismic Survey Plan

3D Energi Limited has received NOPSEMA approval for its two-year Environmental Plan to conduct the Sauropod 3D seismic survey within the WA-527-P permit area, offshore Western Australia, potentially unlocking significant hydrocarbon prospects comparable to recent major discoveries. The approved plan sets a survey acquisition window for either 2024 or 2025, targeting the most prospective areas over approximately 3447 square kilometers. This survey is expected to play a crucial role in further delineating drill targets and evaluating the area’s resemblance to the prolific Dorado oil discovery.

