36Kr Holdings Inc. Announces ADS Ratio Change

36Kr Holdings Inc., a key player in China’s New Economy sector, has announced a plan to modify its ADS (American Depositary Shares) ratio, effectively executing a one-for-twenty reverse split for its ADS holders. This adjustment means each ADS will represent 500 Class A ordinary shares instead of the previous 25, with no change to the actual Class A shares. The move, which aims to proportionally increase the ADS price, is set to take effect at the start of trading on October 3, 2024, on the Nasdaq Capital Market, without necessitating action from ADS holders.

