360 ONE WAM LIMITED Announces Board Changes

An update from 360 One Wam Limited ( (IN:360ONE) ) is now available.

360 ONE WAM LIMITED announced that Ms. Geeta Mathur has completed her second term as an Independent Director and will no longer serve on the Board effective March 3, 2025. The company expressed appreciation for her contributions during her tenure, indicating a transition in its board composition which may impact its governance dynamics.

More about 360 One Wam Limited

YTD Price Performance: -21.81%

Average Trading Volume: 27,038

Current Market Cap: 388.2B INR

For a thorough assessment of 360ONE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.