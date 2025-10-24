360 Capital REIT Updates Quarterly Distribution Announcement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

360 Capital REIT ( (AU:TOT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

360 Capital REIT has announced an update regarding its quarterly distribution, specifying that the distribution will be paid from the 360 Capital Passive REIT, with no distribution from the 360 Capital Active REIT. This update reflects the company’s ongoing financial management and distribution strategy, which may impact stakeholders’ expectations and the company’s market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:TOT) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on 360 Capital REIT stock, see the AU:TOT Stock Forecast page.

More about 360 Capital REIT

360 Capital REIT operates in the real estate investment trust industry, focusing on providing investment opportunities through its Passive and Active REITs. The company offers fully paid units stapled securities and is listed on the ASX under the code TOT.

Average Trading Volume: 112,958

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$88.75M

See more data about TOT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

