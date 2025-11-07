360 Capital Group Faces Takeover Bid from TT Investments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

360 Capital Group Limited ( (AU:TGP) ) has issued an update.

360 Capital Group has received an unconditional off-market takeover bid from TT Investments Pty Limited for all securities it does not currently own, offering $0.31 per stapled security. TT Investments, holding a 74.84% interest, intends to delist 360 Capital from the ASX once it acquires 75% or more. Securityholders are encouraged to accept the offer before it closes on November 13, 2025, to avoid risks associated with remaining a minority securityholder, such as delisting and potential reduction or cancellation of future dividends.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:TGP) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target.

More about 360 Capital Group Limited

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed investment and funds management group focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets. The company operates in Australia, investing across real estate equity and credit opportunities, and partners with stakeholders to identify, invest, and realize opportunities.

Average Trading Volume: 705,864

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$57.6M



