360 Capital Group Director Increases Stake in Strategic Move

360 Capital Group Limited ( (AU:TGP) ) has issued an update.

360 Capital Group Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Tony Robert Pitt acquiring 969,737 Fully Paid Ordinary Stapled Securities through on-market trade and off-market acceptance of a takeover offer. This acquisition increases his total holdings, potentially strengthening his influence within the company and reflecting a strategic move that may impact the company’s market position and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:TGP) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target.

More about 360 Capital Group Limited

360 Capital Group Limited operates in the investment management industry, focusing on managing real estate and private equity investments. The company is known for its strategic investments and management of diversified funds, catering to a wide range of stakeholders in the financial sector.

Average Trading Volume: 705,864

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$57.6M

