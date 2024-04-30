360 Capital Group Continues On-Market Buy-Back

360 Capital Group Limited (AU:TGP) has released an update.

360 Capital Group has announced an update on their stock buy-back program, reporting the purchase of 259,341 securities on the previous day. This is part of an ongoing on-market buy-back, with the total number of securities acquired prior to the last trading day reaching 8,385,549. The ASX-listed company’s buy-back forms a part of their strategy to manage capital effectively.

