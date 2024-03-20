2seventy bio Reinforces Board, Faces Engine Capital Nominations

2seventy bio (TSVT) has issued an update.

2seventy bio, Inc. has enhanced its board of directors by appointing Eli Casdin as a Class III director and Charles Newton as a Class I director, with both receiving stock options and restricted stock units as part of their compensation. These appointments were announced via a press release, which also noted that Engine Capital LP has nominated two additional candidates for election at the upcoming annual stockholders’ meeting. The new directors’ financial incentives are set to vest over three years, contingent on their continued service.

