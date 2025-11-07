23andMe Delays Quarterly Report Amid Bankruptcy

23andMe Holding ( (MEHCQ) ) has released a notification of late filing.

23andMe Holding Co., now known as Chrome Holding Co., has filed a Form 12b-25 to notify the delay in filing its Form 10-Q (Quarter Report) for the financial period ending September 30, 2025. The delay is primarily due to ongoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings and a significant asset transaction with 23andMe Research Institute. The company anticipates filing the report within five calendar days following the prescribed due date. The financial results are expected to show significant changes due to the asset sale, which included the personal genome service business that previously accounted for 84% of the company’s revenue. The company continues to comply with monthly operating reports required by the bankruptcy court, and the notification was signed by CEO Joseph Selsavage.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MEHCQ is a Neutral.

23andMe Holding’s overall stock performance is weak, primarily due to significant financial challenges, including declining revenues and persistent net losses. The technical analysis also suggests a bearish trend with no strong momentum to reverse it. The negative valuation metrics further highlight the company’s struggles with profitability. Improvements in financial performance and strategic adjustments to reverse negative trends are critical for enhancing investor confidence.

Average Trading Volume: 64,155

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $85.19M

