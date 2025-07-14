23andMe Completes Asset Sale Amid Bankruptcy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

23andMe Holding ( (MEHCQ) ) has issued an update.

On July 14, 2025, 23andMe Holding Co. completed a significant transaction under Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, selling its assets to TTAM Research Institute for $305 million. This transaction, which includes the acquisition of 23andMe’s Personal Genome Service and Research Services business lines, marks a pivotal restructuring step for the company, impacting its operational focus and financial standing.

Spark’s Take on MEHCQ Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MEHCQ is a Neutral.

23andMe Holding’s overall stock performance is weak, primarily due to significant financial challenges, including declining revenues and persistent net losses. The technical analysis also suggests a bearish trend with no strong momentum to reverse it. The negative valuation metrics further highlight the company’s struggles with profitability. Improvements in financial performance and strategic adjustments to reverse negative trends are critical for enhancing investor confidence.

More about 23andMe Holding

23andMe is a genetics-led consumer healthcare company that provides personalized DNA testing and research services, empowering individuals with insights into their genetic information. The company focuses on consumer healthcare and genetic research services.

Average Trading Volume: 366,643

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $135.6M

