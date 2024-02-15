22nd Century Expands Stock Capacity for Growth Potential

22nd Century (XXII) has released an update.

On February 15, 2024, shareholders of a company overwhelmingly approved a significant amendment to expand the company’s authorized common stock from approximately 66.7 million shares to 250 million shares. This move, effective immediately in the state of Nevada, reflects a strategic decision to potentially broaden the company’s capital base, indicating growth or fundraising intentions that may intrigue investors and market watchers.

