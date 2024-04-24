1Spatial plc Reports Solid Growth and Strategic SaaS Launches

1Spatial plc (GB:SPA) has released an update.

1Spatial plc, a leader in Location Master Data Management software, reports a successful financial year ending January 31, 2024. The company saw an 8% increase in group revenue to £32.3 million, with recurring revenue now accounting for 56% of total revenues, marking a significant shift towards stable income streams. Operating profit rose modestly to £1.4 million, and the launch of two high-margin SaaS solutions, NG-9-1-1 and 1Streetworks, signifies a strategic move into new market sectors with substantial growth potential.

