1Spatial Announces Change in Major Shareholdings

1Spatial ( (GB:SPA) ) has provided an update.

1Spatial Plc has announced a change in its major holdings, with Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited now holding 5.66% of the voting rights in the company. This acquisition of voting rights signifies a notable shift in the company’s shareholder structure, potentially impacting its governance and strategic direction. The transaction highlights Lombard Odier’s increased influence within 1Spatial, which may have implications for other stakeholders and the company’s future operations.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SPA is a Neutral.

The overall score is driven by strong valuation metrics indicating undervaluation, coupled with positive corporate developments in SaaS transition and market expansion. However, bearish technical analysis and financial performance concerns, such as declining EBIT margins and free cash flow volatility, moderate the score.

More about 1Spatial

1Spatial Plc operates in the geospatial data industry, providing software solutions and services that enable organizations to manage and utilize spatial data effectively. The company focuses on delivering products that help clients in sectors such as government, transportation, and utilities to optimize their spatial data management and decision-making processes.

Average Trading Volume: 362,418

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £48.42M

