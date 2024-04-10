1844 Resources Completes Project Sale Deal

1844 Resources Inc (TSE:EFF) has released an update.

1844 Resources Inc. has finalized the sale of its Lac Arsenault project to Canadian Gold Resources Ltd., receiving a total of CAN$600,000, which includes CAN$100,000 in cash and 2 million common shares valued at CAN$500,000. The deal also includes a 1% net smelter return (NSR) for 1844, with an option for the purchaser to buy back the NSR. This transaction aligns with 1844’s strategic focus on their existing Copper Project and ongoing search for strategic metal opportunities in Quebec.

