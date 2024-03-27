1844 Resources Completes Major Private Placement

1844 Resources Inc (TSE:EFF) has released an update.

1844 Resources Inc. has successfully completed a non-brokered private placement, issuing over 14 million units at $0.02 each, resulting in $282,350 in gross proceeds. The funds are earmarked for exploration, potential acquisitions, investor relations, and general working capital, with a promise that no more than 10% will be spent on market activities. The offering included participation from company insiders, adhering to regulatory exemptions and guidelines.

