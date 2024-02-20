180 Life Sciences Wins Interim Legal Cost Coverage Ruling

180 Life Sciences (ATNF) has released an update.

A recent court ruling has favored 180 Life Sciences Corp. in its litigation by ordering two insurers to cover the legal defense costs for its former executives against SEC subpoenas. AmTrust, the primary insurer, must pay beyond the deductible, while Freedom, the excess carrier, will continue coverage after AmTrust’s policy limits are reached. Although not a final judgment, this order stands until the case concludes, with a trial set for May 2025. Both the company and insurers retain full rights to challenge the issues at trial, leaving the ultimate reimbursement and potential repayment by the company uncertain.

