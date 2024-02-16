180 Life Sciences Stockholders Endorse Strategic Financial Moves

180 Life Sciences (ATNF) has released an update.

At a recent Special Meeting, stockholders of 180 Life Sciences Corp. made significant decisions impacting the company’s future. They voted in favor of a reverse stock split, allowing adjustments to the stock’s ratio as the board sees fit. Additionally, they approved amendments to the company’s incentive plan and the issuance of shares upon the exercise of certain pre-funded warrants, thus exceeding the usual cap on new share issuance. These approvals signal strong stockholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction and governance.

