180 Life Sciences Appoints Blair Jordan as Board Director

180 Life Sciences (ATNF) has provided an announcement.

180 Life Sciences Corp. has welcomed Blair Jordan to its Board as a Class II director, effective February 28, 2024. Mr. Jordan, deemed independent under Nasdaq and SEC rules, brings a wealth of experience from diverse sectors, including stints as CEO, CFO, and various board roles. In addition to his directorship, he will contribute to multiple committees and serve as Lead Independent Director and Strategy and Alternatives Committee Chairperson. Mr. Jordan’s compensation includes an annual retainer and additional fees for his committee roles, with half deferred until the company secures $1 million in funding. His extensive background in finance, law, and corporate strategy is expected to greatly benefit the Board and the company.

