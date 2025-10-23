1414 Degrees Unveils SiNTL Nanotechnology for Battery Innovation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

1414 Degrees Ltd. ( (AU:14D) ) has provided an update.

1414 Degrees Ltd announced the release of its SiNTL Nanotechnology Investor Presentation, highlighting its advancements in silicon nanoparticle synthesis for next-generation Li-ion battery anodes. This development leverages the company’s SiPHyR technology for carbon capture and is based on research from George Washington University, further underscoring 1414 Degrees’ commitment to innovation and sustainability in the renewable energy sector.

1414 Degrees Ltd is a leader in industrial decarbonisation, offering silicon-based solutions that align energy supply with demand to promote renewable energy adoption. The company’s key technologies include SiBrick®, a thermal energy storage solution; SiBox®, which provides high-temperature heat for industrial processes; and SiPHyR™, a methane pyrolysis reactor for low-emission hydrogen production. The company has demonstrated its technology through successful pilot projects and owns the Aurora Energy Project in South Australia, aimed at delivering reliable renewable electricity.

Average Trading Volume: 1,553,644

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$13.9M

