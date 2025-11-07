10x Genomics Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

10X Genomics ( (TXG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information 10X Genomics presented to its investors.
10x Genomics is a life science technology company specializing in single cell and spatial biology, providing integrated research solutions to advance human health.
In its third quarter of 2025, 10x Genomics reported revenue of $149 million, reflecting a slight sequential increase when excluding one-time revenues from the previous quarter. The company also launched new products, including the next-generation Chromium Flex and Xenium Protein, enhancing its offerings in single cell analysis and spatial multiomics.
Key financial metrics for the quarter included a gross margin of 67%, a decrease from the previous year due to changes in product mix and inventory write-downs. Operating expenses decreased by 10% year-over-year, leading to a reduced net loss of $27.5 million compared to $35.8 million in the third quarter of 2024. The company ended the quarter with $482.1 million in cash and marketable securities, a $35 million increase from the prior quarter.
Looking ahead, 10x Genomics anticipates fourth-quarter revenue to range between $154 million and $158 million, indicating a 5% sequential growth at the midpoint. The company remains confident in its financial stability and innovation-driven growth strategy, positioning itself for long-term success in the competitive life sciences sector.