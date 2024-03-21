01 Communique Optimistic as Losses Narrow

01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSE:ONE) has released an update.

01 Communique Laboratory Inc. reports a reduction in losses to $112,281 in Q1 of fiscal 2024, down from $247,508 the previous year, with a notable decrease in operating expenses as they move to capitalize on the growing interest in quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions. The company has completed significant product development, reducing expenses and focusing on collaborations to promote their IronCAP™ technology in response to heightened industry awareness. Despite a slight drop in revenue due to currency fluctuations, 01 Communique is positioning itself for a pivotal year in the quantum computing era.

