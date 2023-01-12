tiprankstipranks
Market News

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Announces Top Executive Shake-Up

Story Highlights

Comcast disclosed changes in several top positions. The recently recruited or promoted executives will report directly to NBC News Group Chairman Cesar Conde.

Comcast Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CMCSA) subsidiary NBCUniversal is undergoing a significant executive shake-up. NBC News President, Noah Oppenheim, is exiting his role and will now develop “scripts and long-form productions in partnership with NBCUniversal,” according to Reuters. NBC News is a unit of NBCUniversal.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Blumenstein, deputy managing editor for the New York Times, will be joining NBC News as President of Editorial. Furthermore, Libby Leist has been promoted to Executive Vice President of TODAY and Lifestyle.

To continue, Janelle Rodriguez has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President of NBC News NOW. She will assume new duties, including strengthening the company’s streaming news operation and overseeing the Nightly News broadcast.

All three executives will report directly to NBCUniversal News Group Chairman Cesar Conde. The executive changes may be part of the company’s efforts to improve operational efficiencies at a time when overall linear television viewership is declining.

Is CMCSA Stock a Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, CMCSA stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on nine Buys and four Holds. The average CMCSA price target is $42.08, implying 10.9% upside potential. Comcast’s shares have gained more than 33% over the past three months.

