Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Slides Despite a Win at JMP

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Slides Despite a Win at JMP
Market News

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Slides Despite a Win at JMP

Story Highlights

Coinbase slips despite landing permission to bring out cryptocurrency futures, a potentially significant new draw.

The cryptocurrency market has been a strange one for a long time now, and for cryptocurrency stocks like Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) it’s been just about as strange for them. Though Coinbase made a major move that won it analyst kudos, that wasn’t enough to stop it from sliding over 3% in Thursday afternoon’s trading session.

Coinbase finally managed to land approval to sell cryptocurrency futures to its customers. That’s a move that turns a lot of formerly-established logic on its head, and one that JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan recently applauded. While Ryan noted that the revenue opportunity this move represents would be lower than expected in the early days, it’s the near-term future and beyond that Ryan was looking forward to. Ryan noted that the new offering would bring with it new customers, and from there, expand further upside potential while not costing it much, if any, in current user figures.

In fact, some reports suggest the gains might kick in faster than even Ryan expects. After all, people trade in cryptocurrency derivatives a lot more than they trade in actual cryptocurrencies, so having access to derivatives should draw in plenty of new users. Granted, just how fast they’ll come and to what extent they’ll trade—especially given the macroeconomic factors—remains to be seen. But it’s still looking very good for Coinbase.

Analysts, meanwhile, are very much split on Coinbase’s overall future. With six Buy ratings, eight Hold, and eight Sell, Coinbase stock is considered a Hold by analyst consensus. Further, with an average price target of $80.68, Coinbase stock comes with a minor 5.98% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on COIN

Ripple’s (XRP) SEC Win: The Good, The Bad, and the Unresolved
Stock Analysis & IdeasRipple’s (XRP) SEC Win: The Good, The Bad, and the Unresolved
17h ago
COIN
Bitcoin to $150K? More Likely Than You Think, Says Analyst
COIN
PYPL
Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Rises on Approval to Introduce Crypto Futures
COIN
More COIN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on COIN

Ripple’s (XRP) SEC Win: The Good, The Bad, and the Unresolved
Stock Analysis & IdeasRipple’s (XRP) SEC Win: The Good, The Bad, and the Unresolved
17h ago
COIN
Bitcoin to $150K? More Likely Than You Think, Says Analyst
Market NewsBitcoin to $150K? More Likely Than You Think, Says Analyst
23h ago
COIN
PYPL
Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Rises on Approval to Introduce Crypto Futures
Market NewsCoinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Rises on Approval to Introduce Crypto Futures
1d ago
COIN
More COIN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >