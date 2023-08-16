Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Rises on Approval to Introduce Crypto Futures

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Rises on Approval to Introduce Crypto Futures
Market News

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Rises on Approval to Introduce Crypto Futures

Story Highlights

Coinbase has bagged approval from the National Futures Association to introduce crypto futures to its eligible customers in the U.S. The milestone comes after a nearly two-year wait for the company.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) shares are on the rise today after the cryptocurrency exchange received the green signal to introduce regulated crypto futures trading to its U.S. customers.

After this approval from the National Futures Association (NFA), the company will now act as a futures commission merchant and its eligible customers can access derivative offerings via Coinbase Financial Markets.

The important milestone for the company comes after a wait of nearly two years. It filed the application with NFA in September 2021. The Coinbase website notes that futures trading is ‘coming soon’ and customers can join a waitlist to have early access.

Worldwide crypto derivatives make up nearly 75% of the global crypto volumes and last year, Coinbase acquired the futures exchange FairX, now called the Coinbase Derivatives Exchange.

Since the acquisition, Coinbase has launched nano Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD) futures contracts and has seen a notional volume of $4.7 billion BTC and $2 billion ETH so far this year.

Overall, the Street has a $80.68 consensus price target on Coinbase alongside a Hold consensus rating.  While shares of the company have surged nearly 136% so far this year, short interest in the stock still remains elevated at about 13.5% at present.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on COIN

COIN, MARA, or RIOT: Which Crypto Stock Scores Analysts’ “Strong Buy” Rating?
Stock Analysis & IdeasCOIN, MARA, or RIOT: Which Crypto Stock Scores Analysts’ “Strong Buy” Rating?
1d ago
COIN
MARA
Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Edges Up on Canadian Invasion
COIN
Coinbase announces expansion in Canada
COIN
More COIN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on COIN

COIN, MARA, or RIOT: Which Crypto Stock Scores Analysts’ “Strong Buy” Rating?
Stock Analysis & IdeasCOIN, MARA, or RIOT: Which Crypto Stock Scores Analysts’ “Strong Buy” Rating?
1d ago
COIN
MARA
Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Edges Up on Canadian Invasion
Market NewsCoinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Edges Up on Canadian Invasion
2d ago
COIN
Coinbase announces expansion in Canada
The FlyCoinbase announces expansion in Canada
2d ago
COIN
More COIN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >