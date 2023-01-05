Chipotle, Domino’s Pizza Stocks Spark UBS’ Appetite

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Chipotle, Domino’s Pizza Stocks Spark UBS’ Appetite

A restaurant is always a good choice for nights when you just can’t bring yourself to cook. Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), Chipotle (NASDAQ:CMG), and several others just got an analyst nod that should come in extra handy. Both Domino’s and Chipotle are down slightly in Thursday afternoon’s trading.

Word came out of UBS (NYSE:UBS) via analyst Dennis Geiger, who declared several restaurant brands to be “opportunities” despite a sector that’s likely to see challenges in 2023. Not surprisingly, the macroeconomic environment is souring to the point where people are likely to stay home and cook more. However, that problem won’t hit every restaurant equally. Several chains, Geiger notes, have the opportunity to step up and improve their margins, as well as their performance overall. Geiger even hiked Domino’s share price target from $385 per share to $410.

Geiger is hardly alone, either. Bank of America recently declared Domino’s to be a top first-quarter of 2023 stock idea, and Chipotle is making some headway with unique ideas. It recently announced plans to use augmented reality to improve wellness around its new “Lifestyle Bowls” concept. Those who complete the challenge laid out accordingly will get a free small side coupon. Chipotle notes that this is the first time a restaurant has ever used this kind of augmented reality promotion.

Wall Street, meanwhile, is somewhat split on just how valuable these two restaurants will prove. Analyst consensus calls Domino’s a Moderate Buy, while Chipotle is considered a Strong Buy. Domino’s average price target of $379.82 per share gives it 12.1% upside potential. Chipotle, meanwhile, offers 30.81% upside potential from its average price target of $1,784.40 per share.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CMG

Chipotle price target lowered to $1,450 from $1,510 at Barclays
The FlyChipotle price target lowered to $1,450 from $1,510 at Barclays
3d ago
CMG
Chipotle introduces new lineup of Lifestyle Bowls
CMG
Restaurant coalition sues to stop California fast-food wage law, WSJ says
CMG
MCD
More CMG Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CMG

Chipotle price target lowered to $1,450 from $1,510 at Barclays
The FlyChipotle price target lowered to $1,450 from $1,510 at Barclays
3d ago
CMG
Chipotle introduces new lineup of Lifestyle Bowls
The FlyChipotle introduces new lineup of Lifestyle Bowls
5d ago
CMG
Restaurant coalition sues to stop California fast-food wage law, WSJ says
The FlyRestaurant coalition sues to stop California fast-food wage law, WSJ says
9d ago
CMG
MCD
More CMG Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >