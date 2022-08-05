tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Cloudflare Soars 21% on Upbeat Q2 Results, Raised Guidance

Story Highlights

Cloudflare delivered a robust Q2 quarter, and the full-year outlook remains buoyant. Top Investors also seem very positive about the stock at the moment. 

 

Cybersecurity company Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Both revenue and earnings topped the consensus estimates. Furthermore, the company raised its revenue outlook for the year.

Following the results, the shares of the company appreciated by an impressive 21% in the extended trading hours.

Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Cloudflare reported quarterly revenues of $234.5 million, up 53.9% from the previous year’s quarter. Moreover, the figure topped the consensus estimate of $227.3 million. The growth in revenues was driven by the record addition of 212 large customers during the quarter, taking the total to 1,749.

The company reported break-even earnings for the quarter, compared to a loss of $0.02 per share reported in the previous year. Also, the figure came in better than the consensus estimate of a loss of $0.01 per share.

Meanwhile, Cloudflare’s operating loss for the quarter came in at $0.9 million, narrower than the previous year’s figure of $4 million.

Notably, Cloudflare’s cash flow activities also improved. The company’s net cash flow from operating activities was $38.3 million, which denotes a massive jump of 411% from the previous year.

Upbeat Revenue Guidance

Cloudflare provided revenue guidance for the third quarter as well as 2022.

For the third quarter, the company expects to witness revenues in the range of $250 million to $251 million, which is above the consensus estimate of $246.9 million.

For the full year of 2022, Cloudflare anticipates revenues to come in the range of $968 million to $972.0 million. This range is above its earlier revenue expectations of $955 million to $959 million. The consensus estimate is pegged at $958.4 million.

Management’s Commentary

Cloudflare management remains bullish about the demand for its products even amid a tough economic environment. CEO of Cloudflare, Matthew Prince said, “I’m confident Cloudflare will continue to grow stronger even through the tough economic times that may be ahead.”

Top investors seem to share the company’s optimism and are bulking up on the company’s stock.

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that top investors currently have a Very Positive stance on NET. Further, 10.2% of the top portfolios tracked by TipRanks, increased their exposure to NET stock over the past 30 days.

Overall, the Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys and eight Holds. The NET average price target of $89.07 implies the stock has an upside potential of 52.4% from current levels. Shares have declined 51.9% over the past year.

Key Takeaways

Cloudflare has reported strong numbers for the second quarter. With revenues rising and the company’s bottom line improving, the company remains in a favorable position for growth. Meanwhile, the company raised its revenue outlook for the year, which reflects its solid prospects.

Yet, macroeconomic headwinds continue to remain a concern.  

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NET

Market NewsHere’s Everything You Need to Know About Cloudflare Stock
29d ago
NET
Beware These 2 Software Stocks, Says Analyst
NET
ASAN
Cloudflare: Not Soaring despite Strong Q1 Results
NET
More NET Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NET

Market NewsHere’s Everything You Need to Know About Cloudflare Stock
29d ago
NET
Stock Analysis & IdeasBeware These 2 Software Stocks, Says Analyst
2M ago
NET
ASAN
Stock Analysis & IdeasCloudflare: Not Soaring despite Strong Q1 Results
3M ago
NET
More NET Latest News >

Latest News Feed

New Rolls Royce boss facing uphill battle after profit miss
Crocs Dropped 11% Despite Q2 Beat
CROX
Fiverr Beats on Earnings, Misses Revenues; Shares Up 8.5%
FVRR
Stock Market Today – Thursday, Aug 04: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Multiple Insider Trades Spike Investors’ Interest in Information Services Group
III
Eli Lilly Announces Commercial Availability of Its COVID-19 Drug
LLY
Why Did Ping Identity Shares Surge 60% Yesterday?
PING
Lucid’s Q2 Sales Miss, Productions Cuts for 2022 Upset Investors
LCID
Datadog Slides 5% Despite Q2 Beat
DDOG
More Market News >