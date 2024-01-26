Clenergen Executives’ Retention Plans Amid Financial Struggles

Clenergen Corporation (CRGE) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

Charge Enterprises, Inc. entered into retention agreements with key employees, including executive officers, on December 1, 2023, providing retention bonuses with partial payments on December 15, 2023, and the remainder initially scheduled for February 29, 2024. These dates were amended by the A&R Retention Agreements on January 24, 2024, to advance the final payment to January 31, 2024, and extend the required stay period by one month. Separately, the Company is addressing default notices received from Arena Investors, LP regarding outstanding debts, and is considering various strategic alternatives to address its financial position while continuing discussions with Arena before a scheduled auction of Company assets on February 16, 2024.

