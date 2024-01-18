Cigna Corp Announces Executive Role Expansions and Pay Adjustments

Cigna Corp (CI) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

The Cigna Group announced organizational changes including Brian C. Evanko taking on additional roles as President and CEO of Cigna Healthcare while maintaining his EVP and CFO positions, and Eric P. Palmer expanding his duties to include EVP for Enterprise Strategy along with his current roles. Their compensation has been adjusted to reflect these new responsibilities, with both receiving increased base salaries and incentive targets effective from February 5, 2024.

