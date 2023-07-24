Chip Stocks Mixed as Analysts Weigh In

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Chip Stocks Mixed as Analysts Weigh In

When analysts throw their opinions on stocks into the ring, there’s no telling where things will go. Large sectors of the chip stock sector, for example, did quite well today, but some lagged behind. And it’s all thanks to just a couple new analyst reports that took aim at some specific firms and left the rest a bit uncertain.

For Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), a word from Stifel—via analyst Brian Chin—goosed the stock up 2.25% in Monday afternoon’s trading. Chin not only upgraded Lam’s rating from Hold to Buy, but also pumped up the price target from $505 per share to $725 per share. Why the sudden uptick? Turns out that dynamic random access memory (DRAM) might be the key to getting more out of artificial intelligence. Since that’s Lam Research’s focus, it helps out significantly. Meanwhile, Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) added 1.32% and KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) added 0.3%.

However, it wasn’t all good news, as Rosenblatt Securities’ Kevin Cassidy spelled trouble for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON). Cassidy dropped his rating from Buy to “neutral,” citing that automotive demand might pose some troubles for ON later on. That was enough to sink ON over 1.5% in Monday’s trading. And even as ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) reported its results last week and hiked its outlook for the full year, it still wasn’t enough to keep shares from dropping 1.32% at one point.

Of these five chip stocks, only one—ON Semiconductor—rates as a Strong Buy with analysts. Yet its upside potential is neither the smallest nor the largest. The smallest goes to Moderate Buy KLA, whose $463.89 average price target gives it just 0.86% upside potential. Meanwhile, ASML Holdings, another Moderate Buy, offers a 16.92% upside potential on its average price target of $800 per share.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on ON

Invesco QQQ Trust ETF: What Lies Ahead?
Stock Analysis & IdeasInvesco QQQ Trust ETF: What Lies Ahead?
3d ago
ON
CEG
ON Semiconductor price target raised to $98 from $83 at Stifel
ON
ON Semiconductor price target raised to $112 from $93 at Mizuho
ON
More ON Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ON

Invesco QQQ Trust ETF: What Lies Ahead?
Stock Analysis & IdeasInvesco QQQ Trust ETF: What Lies Ahead?
3d ago
ON
CEG
ON Semiconductor price target raised to $98 from $83 at Stifel
The FlyON Semiconductor price target raised to $98 from $83 at Stifel
4d ago
ON
ON Semiconductor price target raised to $112 from $93 at Mizuho
The FlyON Semiconductor price target raised to $112 from $93 at Mizuho
4d ago
ON
More ON Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >