Chinese Stocks Like BABA and JD Dip after Weak Economic Data

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
New
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Chinese Stocks Like BABA and JD Dip after Weak Economic Data

Chinese stocks including major e-commerce players like Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (JD) dipped in pre-market trading at the time of writing on Friday after the world’s second-biggest economy, China seemed to be showing signs of prolonged weakness.

The latest round of economic data from China indicated that the country’s manufacturing sector continued to contract in June for the third straight month while its non-manufacturing sector showed signs of weakness as new orders fell for both these sectors. Employment is also on a decline across both sectors indicating a jobs shortage, particularly, for young people.

Moreover, the Chinese government’s efforts to boost the economy have left investors underwhelmed. Recently, the People’s Bank of China slashed its loan prime rate by 10 basis points to 3.55% for one year and lowered its five-year rate to 4.2%.

There are also signs that the trade war between the U.S. and China is worsening after news that the U.S. could be mulling new restrictions on exports of chips to China.

The worries over the Chinese economy have meant that year-to-date, iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) has also dropped by more than 7%.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on JD

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Expands Into Retail with a New Unit
Market NewsJD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Expands Into Retail with a New Unit
4d ago
JD
BABA
BABA, JD, or NIO: Which Chinese Stock is Wall Street’s Best Pick?
JD
NIO
Billionaire Ken Griffin Says the Chinese Equity Market Is Incredibly Attractive — Here Are 3 Stocks to Take Advantage
JD
BIDU
More JD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on JD

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Expands Into Retail with a New Unit
Market NewsJD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Expands Into Retail with a New Unit
4d ago
JD
BABA
BABA, JD, or NIO: Which Chinese Stock is Wall Street’s Best Pick?
Stock Analysis & IdeasBABA, JD, or NIO: Which Chinese Stock is Wall Street’s Best Pick?
6d ago
JD
NIO
Billionaire Ken Griffin Says the Chinese Equity Market Is Incredibly Attractive — Here Are 3 Stocks to Take Advantage
Stock Analysis & IdeasBillionaire Ken Griffin Says the Chinese Equity Market Is Incredibly Attractive — Here Are 3 Stocks to Take Advantage
9d ago
JD
BIDU
More JD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >