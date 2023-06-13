Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Trims Workforce; ChatGPT Threat Lingers

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Trims Workforce; ChatGPT Threat Lingers

Story Highlights

Chegg has reduced its workforce by 4%, as ChatGPT and generative AI continue to be a threat to its business.

Online learning platform Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) has slashed about 4% (about 80 employees) of its global workforce, as the company is reorganizing its business due to the growing threat from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The company expects to incur charges in the range of $5 million to $6 million in connection with its reorganization efforts, with most charges to be incurred in the second quarter.

Chegg’s Reorganization Efforts

The move comes as Chegg is streamlining its structure to execute its artificial intelligence (AI) strategy. In a letter to the employees, CEO Daniel Rosensweig said that the entire company was reorganized in less than 90 days.

The company aims to attract students to its AI-powered CheggMate automated tutor interface. In the letter, the CEO added that the company expects hundreds of people working directly on CheggMate by the end of 2023 and anticipates the number to grow.

Chegg stock plunged 48% on a single day last month when the company acknowledged the impact of ChatGPT during the Q1 earnings call. In particular, CEO Rosensweig said that the company saw a significant spike in student interest in ChatGPT. He confirmed that ChatGPT is impacting Chegg’s new customer growth.

Is Chegg a Good Stock to Invest In?

Last month, Bank of America analyst David Amiras lowered the price target for Chegg stock to $11 from $20 and maintained a Hold rating. The analyst cautioned that near-term recovery in the shares following the Q1 earnings call seems to be “an unlikely prospect.”

All the seven top Wall Street analysts covering Chegg have a Hold rating on the stock. The average price target of $13.75 implies nearly 26% upside. Shares have tanked about 57% since the start of 2013.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on CHGG

Duolingo Jumps after Winning Earnings Report
Market NewsDuolingo Jumps after Winning Earnings Report
1M ago
CHGG
DUOL
Chegg price target lowered to $12 from $20 at BMO Capital
CHGG
Unusually active option classes on open May 3rd
AGNC
BCRX
More CHGG Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CHGG

Duolingo Jumps after Winning Earnings Report
Market NewsDuolingo Jumps after Winning Earnings Report
1M ago
CHGG
DUOL
Chegg price target lowered to $12 from $20 at BMO Capital
The FlyChegg price target lowered to $12 from $20 at BMO Capital
1M ago
CHGG
Unusually active option classes on open May 3rd
The FlyUnusually active option classes on open May 3rd
1M ago
AGNC
BCRX
More CHGG Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >