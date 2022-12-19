CERE Rises on Positive Clinical Trial Data

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CERE) a pharma company shot up by more than 20% in morning trading on Monday after it announced the results of a randomized, double-blind Phase 1 trial. This trial studied the effect of emraclidine on ambulatory blood pressure over a duration of 24 hours over an eight-week period in people living with schizophrenia.

This trial indicated that emraclidine did not increase blood pressure.

CERE scores a Strong Buy consensus rating from Wall Street analysts based on six Buys and two Holds.