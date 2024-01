Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. announced cash dividends for its 7.25% Series B and 6.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, with payments of $0.453125 and $0.40625 per share respectively, to be made on February 20, 2024, to shareholders on record by February 9, 2024.

For further insights into CDR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.