Cathie Wood’s ARKK ETF Holding Up Despite Lows in ZM, TSLA

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Cathie Wood’s ARKK ETF Holding Up Despite Lows in ZM, TSLA

Story Highlights

Cathie Wood’s ARKK ETF remained in positive territory on November 22. The share prices of the fund’s two largest holdings, Zoom Video Communications and Tesla, fell yesterday as a result of negative news.

Ace hedge fund manager Cathie Wood’s flagship fund, ARKK Innovation ETF, managed to hold up on November 22, despite record lows in two of its major holdings – Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Surprisingly, the ARKK ETF remained in positive territory yesterday, even after ZM stock plunged over 10% and TSLA stock marked a new 52-week low of $166.19 in intraday trading. Unfortunately, the ARKK ETF has lost nearly 66% in the past year as technology companies have been weighed down by macroeconomic headwinds.

The other three companies forming the top five holdings of the technology-focused fund are video streaming giant Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) at 7.25%, molecular diagnostics company Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) at 6.82%, and fintech company Block (NYSE:SQ) at 5.41%. Let’s take a look at why the top two holdings of ARKK declined yesterday.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

ZM posted weak third-quarter results on November 22, with earnings beating expectations and revenue falling in line with the consensus. Nonetheless, the stock plunged as the company lowered the forecast for Fiscal 2023.

Interestingly, ZM takes the #1 spot in the ARKK ETF with 9.52% of total holdings. The current holding value of ZM shares is roughly $691.06 million.

What is the Price Target for ZM Stock?

On TipRanks, the average Zoom Video Communications price target is $88.53, which implies 14.8% upside potential to current levels. Also, analysts have a Hold consensus rating on ZM stock based on six Buys, 15 Holds, and two Sell ratings. Meanwhile, the stock has lost 58.1% so far this year.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla marked a new 52-week low yesterday as renewed fears of rising COVID-19 cases and related lockdowns weighed on the stock.

Moreover, the growing number of vehicle recalls and the assumed distraction of CEO Elon Musk’s newly acquired company, Twitter, seem to be pulling down investor sentiment.  

Remarkably, Cathie has always been a longtime Musk supporter and Tesla bull. TSLA stock is the second-highest holding of the ARKK ETF, with 7.46% of total holdings, valued at $541.08 million.   

What is the Future of Tesla Stock?

Analysts remain split on Tesla’s stock trajectory. On TipRanks, Tesla has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 19 Buys, seven Holds, and three Sell ratings. The average Tesla price forecast of $308.94 implies an impressive 81.8% upside potential to current levels. At the same time, TSLA stock has lost 57.5% year to date.

Find out which stock the biggest hedge fund managers are buying right now

Disclosure

Imagine having Wall Street’s elite as your Financial Advisors…​
How does an 80%+ success rate on your investments sound?
Well, if you’re looking for that kind of track record, you’ll probably need to find the very top-performing analysts out there.
​​With access to TipRanks Premium, you can easily spot leading experts and follow their every move.
Not just to gain confidence in your portfolio, but for brand new investment ideas as well.
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on ZM

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A Earnings Report: Did it Beat Expectations?
Earning ReleasesZoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A Earnings Report: Did it Beat Expectations?
24h ago
ZM
5 Stocks to be Thankful for This Thanksgiving
ZM
AAP
Zoom Video sees Q4 deferred revenue up roughly 2%-3% y/y
ZM
More ZM Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on ZM

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A Earnings Report: Did it Beat Expectations?
Earning ReleasesZoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A Earnings Report: Did it Beat Expectations?
24h ago
ZM
5 Stocks to be Thankful for This Thanksgiving
Stock Analysis & Ideas5 Stocks to be Thankful for This Thanksgiving
1d ago
ZM
AAP
Zoom Video sees Q4 deferred revenue up roughly 2%-3% y/y
The FlyZoom Video sees Q4 deferred revenue up roughly 2%-3% y/y
2d ago
ZM

Latest News Feed