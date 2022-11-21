Shares of Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Fall after Weak Guidance

Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) are down in after-hours trading after reporting earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.07, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.83 per share.

Sales increased 4.8% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $1.1 billion. This was in line with the $1.1 billion that analysts were looking for.

Looking forward, management now expects revenue and adjusted earnings per share for Q4 2023 to be in the ranges of $1.095 billion to $1.105 billion and $0.75 to $0.78, respectively. For reference, analysts were expecting $1.12 billion in revenue along with an adjusted EPS of $0.82.

Is ZM Stock a Buy or Sell?

ZM has a Hold consensus rating based on six Buys, 17 Holds, and two Sells assigned in the past three months. The average ZM stock price target of $98.10 implies 22.17% upside potential.

