Cathie Wood’s ARK Snaps Up TSLA After Musk’s Sell-Off

Cathie Wood‘s ARK (ARKK) was buying the stock dip again on Wednesday. Wood bought 74,862 shares of the EV maker worth $11.7 million late Wednesday. This purchase was spread over three of her exchange-traded funds including ARK Innovation fund, ARK Autonomous Tech. & Robotics ETF, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF.

The purchase followed Elon Musk‘s sell-off of TSLA shares worth a staggering $3.58 billion.

Tesla is having a difficult month with the stock down by more than 19% so far and the stock is currently hovering around its 52-week low of $155.31.

ARK also bought around 297,000 of Coinbase Global (COIN) the cryptocurrency exchange platform, on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg.

Shares of COIN have declined by more than 25% in the past month, amid the broader cryptocurrency volatility hastened by the collapse of FTX.

ARK’s ARK Innovation ETF is down by more than 60% in the past year.