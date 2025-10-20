Cathie Wood Says Elon Musk’s $1 Trillion Pay Plan Will Win “Decisively” as She Dares Wall Street to Bet Against Him

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cathie Wood Says Elon Musk’s $1 Trillion Pay Plan Will Win “Decisively” as She Dares Wall Street to Bet Against Him

Story Highlights

Cathie Wood expects Tesla shareholders to approve Elon Musk’s new $1 trillion pay deal “decisively.” Proxy advisors oppose it, calling it excessive, but Wood says index funds and advisory firms have lost touch with real investors.

Cathie Wood Says Elon Musk’s $1 Trillion Pay Plan Will Win “Decisively” as She Dares Wall Street to Bet Against Him

Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, is once again standing firmly in Elon Musk’s corner. In a post on X Sunday night, the ARK Invest founder said she expects Musk’s new Tesla pay plan to pass “decisively,” despite strong opposition from proxy firms and institutional investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

“When shareholders first voted on Elon Musk’s 2018 pay package, Tesla was not in any index, and the pay package won decisively,” Wood wrote. “Now Tesla is 2.4% of the S&P 500, not enough for index funds to swing the vote, and I believe that Elon’s new package will win decisively.”

Her prediction comes as Tesla (TSLA) prepares for a November 6 shareholder vote on the most ambitious compensation deal in corporate history. The proposal would give Musk up to $1 trillion in stock if Tesla achieves an $8.5 trillion valuation and meets 12 operational milestones. These include selling 12 million vehicles, producing one million humanoid robots, and launching one million robotaxis by 2035.

Proxy Firms Push Back, but the Board Warns of Consequences

Institutional Shareholder Services and other proxy advisors have urged investors to vote against the plan, calling it oversized and poorly constrained. They argue the structure lacks clear limits and could concentrate too much control in Musk’s hands.

Tesla’s board disagrees. In filings, it warned that rejecting the package could carry real risk, saying Musk might scale back his involvement or even walk away from the company. This message landed loudly with investors who view Musk as Tesla’s creative engine. Moreover, the company emphasized that Musk only gets paid if the stock price climbs significantly. This aligns his interests directly with shareholders.

Wood Turns Up the Fire on Proxy Power

Rather than defending Musk’s pay specifically, Wood turned her attention to the system shaping the debate. “Isn’t it sad, if not damning, that institutional shareholders rely on proxy firms to tell them how they should vote?” she wrote in a follow-up post. “Index funds do no fundamental research, yet dominate institutional voting. Index-based investing is a form of socialism. Our investment system is broken.”

Musk quickly replied, “Absolutely.” His endorsement reinforced how closely aligned the two have become in defending Tesla’s unconventional governance style. Moreover, Wood’s comments echoed her long-standing view that active, research-driven investing is essential to capitalism and that passive funds have made markets too mechanical.

Retail Investors Rally Behind Musk

Tesla’s retail investor base remains one of the most vocal and loyal communities in the market. Many have framed Musk’s compensation as a reward for bold innovation, not excess. They point to the company’s transformation from niche EV maker to global leader in AI, energy, and robotics.

Wood tapped into that sentiment directly. “Retail investors are likely to dominate the vote once again,” she wrote. “America!” Her confidence recalls the same retail enthusiasm that helped approve Musk’s 2018 and 2012 pay packages, even after court challenges and institutional pushback. Moreover, the math may back her up. With Tesla representing just 2.4% of the S&P 500, index funds alone cannot decide the outcome.

The November 6 vote will test Musk’s paycheck, but it will also measure investor confidence in his leadership.

Is Tesla Stock a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Currently, Wall Street has a Hold consensus rating on Tesla stock based on 16 Buys, 13 Holds, and 10 Sell recommendations. The average 12-month TSLA stock price target of $366.35 implies a 16.6% downside from the current level.

See more TSLA analyst ratings

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement