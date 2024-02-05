Casino Stocks Dodge Super Bowl Bullet, Most Fall Anyway

The news was good for casino stocks, but oddly enough, not good enough, apparently. Despite landing a nice piece of positive news ahead of the Super Bowl–which this year is taking place in Las Vegas–most casino stocks dipped lower in Monday afternoon’s trading. Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN), Penn National (NASDAQ:PENN) and MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) were down fractionally, while Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was down modestly. Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) plunged over 4% in Monday afternoon’s trading, while Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) bucked the trend to gain fractionally.

The good news in question was a massive bullet dodged, as several hotel properties in downtown Las Vegas have reached a tentative agreement with a hospitality workers’ union, which also called off a strike deadline at another hotel. Virgin Hotel will be getting more time to broker a deal, and there should be such a deal ready to go in a few weeks. Several casinos—including Wynn, Caesars and MGM—all set up deals before 2023 ended, which kept this from being much of a problem to begin with. Now, several hotels and casinos won’t be facing strikes and walkouts as the Super Bowl approaches.

But Does It Matter?

We all know that the American consumer isn’t exactly in great condition right now. The statistics on buy now pay later (BNPL) use over the Christmas shopping season drives that point home nicely. But there are signs that an economic slowdown may not hurt casinos as much as some might think. The COVID-19 pandemic taught casinos that they were not recession-proof, but they certainly can be recession-resistant. At-home entertainment tends to do well in a recession; people need fun, but they can have different kinds, particularly when they don’t need to leave the house to have it. So a little advance planning and preparation and even a downturn won’t faze casinos much.

Which Casino Stocks are a Good Buy Right Now?

Turning to Wall Street, the laggard in the sector is GDEN stock. This Hold-rated stock boasts just a 5.15% upside potential against its average price target of $40 per share. Meanwhile, CZR stock is the leader, as this Strong Buy offers a 43.59% upside potential against its $61.50 price target.

Disclosure